Podcast: What SEC transfer quarterback production means for Auburn football

The Auburn Tigers could improve on offense in 2022.

Auburn football could be looking to start a new transfer quarterback at the position this season. Last year, the Auburn Tigers brought in TJ Finely last offseason, who started the final three games last season after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury.

Looking at the six transfer quarterbacks that had action in the SEC last season, we can gain some information about what the Tigers may have in 2022 if Zach Calzada or Robby Ashford wins the job. If Auburn is able to get a season that's similar to the averages of the production from first-year quarterbacks from a year ago, the Tigers would take a massive step forward on offense and could be a solid team in 2022.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lance Dawe of Auburn Daily and Locked On Kentucky. They discuss the numbers from SEC transfer quarterbacks and what it could mean for the Auburn Tigers. They also discuss three potential trap games for the Auburn football team in 2022.

Dawe wrote about the three trap games on Auburn Daily. The list includes two SEC teams and one that may surprise you.

