Iowa’s redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony made history this week. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound outfielder became the first Hawkeye to earn a fourth weekly honor from the Big Ten in a single season. Anthony was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. The Hoschton, Ga., native also earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 23, March 16 and April 5. Despite missing the final two games of last weekend’s Minnesota series due to sickness, Anthony still picked up the award after a big start to last week. Anthony went 1-for-2 with a three-run blast and scored three...

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO