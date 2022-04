Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has reported net income of $263 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 in its latest financial results release. This is a 55 percent increase compared to the company’s net income of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, was $314 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, the company revealed.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO