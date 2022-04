The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for a few people who recently died in Jefferson county. 63-year-old Ricky Earl Elkins' body was found in Trafford on December 31, 2021. His identity was confirmed by DNA on April 4, 2022. Elkins was homeless, and often seen around Trafford and Pinson. In 2016, he listed a home address in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North in Birmingham.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO