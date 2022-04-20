ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Masks mandatory again in Milwaukee schools

By Danielle Halbach, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Milwaukee Public Schools are back to mandatory...

fox11online.com

Washington Examiner

A bad judicial decision on school masking

On Wednesday, a federal district court judge in Virginia ruled in favor of 12 plaintiffs who argued that all students in their children's schools need to be masked for the safety of their children. The ruling pertains only to the schools that these 12 immunocompromised children attend. This ruling opens...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

University School students bring skiing to kids across Milwaukee

KEWASKUM, Wis. - For some people, winters in Wisconsin can only mean one thing. That's hitting the slopes. "I started skiing when I was really little, and I've just fallen in love with it," said Jackson Darr. Jackson and younger sister Mia have been skiing almost their entire lives. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

2 Fox Valley women killed in central Wisconsin crash

TOWN OF FRANKFORT (WLUK) -- Two women from the Appleton area were killed in a weekend crash west of Wausau. Marathon County sheriff's officials say they were called to Highway 29, a mile west of Highway 97, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They found all three occupants of two vehicles dead.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County puts focus on family in April

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- April marks Family Strengthening month in the state. On Monday, the Department of Children and Families visited Green Bay to help spread the word to prevent child abuse and neglect. At Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin, an event was held to discuss the importance...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Environmental group calls Mississippi River 'endangered'

(WLUK) – The Mississippi River is listed as one of the country’s “most endangered rivers” by an organization called American Rivers. It is the only Wisconsin waterway on the list of 10 rivers. “Nearly 40 percent of land in the continental United States drains into the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox11online.com

Buttigieg visits Waushara County, speaks to high school students

COLOMA (WLUK) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Waushara County Tuesday. Buttigieg is promoting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law passed last year. Buttigieg and President Joe Biden have been traveling to rural locations around the country to promote the law. Buttigieg says they're building the future. “1.2 trillion dollars...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees most new COVID-19 cases in 2 months

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported its most new COVID-19 cases in a single day in more than two months Wednesday. The Department of Health Services reported 1,585 positive tests, the most since Feb. 16. The seven-day average of new cases increased to 762, its highest level since Feb. 24. Test...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Liu brings love of speedskating to Waukesha County

BROOKFIELD — With a vision, persistence and patience, Aaron Liu created something nobody else ever had before him. The Brookfield Central junior fell in love with speedskating back in 2014 and relocated from New Jersey to Wisconsin to train full time at the Pettit National Ice Center, where he joined the US Short Track Speedskating Junior Development Training Program. While Liu has seen the sport take him all across the country, he wanted to see it grow and help others after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reaches 61% fully vaccinated; 7-day case average declines

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases declined as the state reached 61% of residents having completed the vaccine series. The state Department of Health Services reported 471 new confirmed cases on Monday. That pushed the seven-day average down to 647. Other than last Thursday when a backlog of old cases came off the seven-day average, it was the first time the average declined since March 26.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case

MADISON (AP) -- Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin made their case at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature. It's the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state’s pot laws. The bill only got a hearing...
WISCONSIN STATE

