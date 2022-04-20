Be hungry for God

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Taste and see that the Lord is good …” — Psalm 34:8. I don’t know that you can...
Shannon Bream's new book, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," takes a deep dive into the lives of women portrayed in the Bible — mothers and daughters who are central to both the Old Testament and New Testament — and who can be seen in a new light today and looked to for both consolation and inspiration.
He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
We are experiencing so much change in the world today.
Bad things and bad people need to be changed, but good things and good people are what keep us sane and we shouldn't try to change them. But most of the world thinks there are no absolutes and they can do whatever they want.
I would not be where I am today without God. He has graced my life with fantastic people and great opportunities. His grace, mercy, and forgiveness has carried me through my first twenty years. He has proved to me in so many ways, both big and small, that He is not indifferent towards me. Because He is not indifferent towards me, I must not be indifferent towards others.
After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
I would hope that your faith would not be shaken by physical evidence of Christ’s body and that your faith and your beliefs are based on the overall message the Bible presents rather than the need for every story to be factually accurate.
Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
It was the hardest night in the life of Jesus. I’m talking about Holy Thursday, also call Maundy Thursday or Sheer Thursday, though I’ve never heard it referred to as Sheer Thursday. More Reflections:Easter is special, but so is every Sunday. Leave decisions to the Lord:It's up to...
A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion. Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC. Ambrose was taking part in...
According to the World Health Organization,...
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Every year, Christians from around the world gather for worship on Easter Sunday. Also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, Easter is the final day of a weeklong commemoration of the story of Jesus' final days in the city of Jerusalem leading up to his crucifixion and resurrection.
BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter's promise of hope couldn't be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what's next.KENTUCKYMembers of Mayfield First United Methodist Church will not be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A...
