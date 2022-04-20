ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto exchange Coinbase launches NFT marketplace for some U.S. users

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Reuters
 17 hours ago

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc launched its NFT marketplace on Wednesday, in a sign of confidence in the niche digital asset even as the market shows signs of cooling.

The platform, first announced in October, will initially be available for a “small number” of people in the United States, a Coinbase spokesperson said. More users will be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks as the platform is tested.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or piece of text.

They exploded in popularity in 2021, echoing the ballooning embrace of crypto such as bitcoin by mainstream investors and companies. Some NFTs have fetched millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, but growth has slowed in 2022.

On the popular marketplace OpenSea, NFT sales on the ethereum blockchain halved to around $2.5 billion in March, from $5 billion in January.

“We believe NFTs are here to stay,” a Coinbase spokesperson said. “Beyond buying and selling NFTs, our marketplace offers better ways to find the right communities and better spaces in which they can feel connected with each other.”

NFTs are largely unregulated, and reports of scams, fakes and market manipulation are common.

One marketplace, LooksRare, has generated billions of dollars worth of volume from a small number of wallets trading NFTs repeatedly back and forth between themselves at inflated prices.

Another marketplace, Cent, halted transactions in February because people were selling NFTs of content which did not belong to them.

Coinbase said it will allow copyrighted or fraudulent content to be reported. The ability to create (or “mint”) NFTs will be added to the Coinbase NFT platform in future, the spokesperson said.

Related
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is being targeted in a class-action lawsuit that alleges its arbitration policies are unenforceable. In a recent court filing, a plaintiff alleges that Coinbase’s arbitration agreement within its terms of service is legally unconscionable because it heavily favors one side. “Under California law,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Nft#Coinbase Global Inc#Looksrare
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,801 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $72,714,112 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1MM1LoN5Jh5joy5hDUNvJrMD2KJDZQosPb. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Coinbase wants to be transparent. But crypto insider trading is cloudy.

A push by Coinbase to become more transparent has just made things cloudier, with accusations of insider trading flying on Twitter. Speculators have long agitated for Coinbase and other big exchanges to list their favored cryptocurrencies, with the belief that such support offers both legitimacy and liquidity, particularly for newer tokens. The crypto powerhouse announced Monday it would start posting a list of tokens being considered for listing, including three dozen this quarter.
MARKETS
Reuters

