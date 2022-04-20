ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Sweet Treats Headed To Leland

By Jenny Callison, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA regional bakery is extending its footprint to Leland. Burney’s Sweets & More will be the new occupant of space at 503 Olde Waterford Way. Co-owner Anthony West said he expects an early May opening. “All the equipment is in,” he said Monday. “All we need to...

www.wilmingtonbiz.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular bakery to open new location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County residents are drooling after Burney’s Sweets and More announced it’d be making it’s way over the river and into Leland. The Cape Fear favorite will open in Leland at 503 Old Waterford Way on May 1. The bakery is known...
LELAND, NC
