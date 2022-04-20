Sweet Treats Headed To Leland

My name is Caroline Harrison and I am from Beaufort, North Carolina. I am a senior at East Carteret High School where I have been involved in numerous activities throughout my four years. I have been on the soccer team all four years and I am a captain this year. I am also the vice president of FFA, the vice president of the Spanish Club, the secretary of SkillsUSA, and a member of the Beta Club. I am also dually enrolled at Carteret Community College and have been a counselor at Camp Albemarle for the past two summers. Like most people that grow up in Carteret County, my favorite place to spend my free time is on the water. I am grateful for my time at East Carteret and to have been selected as a part of the WITN Class of 2022!
