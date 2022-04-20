Neal Brennan: Unacceptables show in Boston, MA Jul 31, 2022 – presale password

Click here to read the full article. The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now. The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO