Has it ever occurred to former House Speaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek that the majority of western Treasure Valley isn’t overly concerned about Idaho’s new abortion law? Has she ever stopped to think why the idea of moving Idaho’s border to include a huge portion of Oregon has taken flight? I don’t see any great move to bring Planned Parenthood to Malheur County. No petitions and no picketing of pro-pregnancy centers. And I don’t think I’m the only one living in the border counties of Oregon who likes it that way. Really, she need not be “really worried,” as she said at a news conference with Planned Parenthood.

IDAHO STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO