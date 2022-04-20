Jim Jefferies in Nashville, TN – presale passcode

When I was a kid, I was absolutely obsessed with The Price Is Right. Honestly, I love just about every game show on TV. But The Price Is Right set the bar for the rest of them. First of all, it lasted an hour. Every other game show I can think of only lasted half an hour. And, the Showcase Showdown at the end of show had that extra special incentive that compelled me to watch the end of every single episode. If your bid was within $100 of the actual suggested retail price of the showcase and you didn't go over, you would win BOTH showcases. Though that didn't happen often, it was THRILLING when it did. And who can forget that air-raid-siren sound effect they would play when someone scored both?

