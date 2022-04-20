Cheyenne man sentenced in strangulation case

CHEYENNE – A local man was sentenced Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court for charges including felony strangulation of a household member.

Paul Anthony Gonzales Jr. received three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of four to six years in prison, from Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. He was given time served for a misdemeanor property destruction charge.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

Three additional charges – felony aggravated assault and battery (threaten with a weapon), felony kidnapping by force and misdemeanor domestic battery (second offense in five years) – were dismissed at sentencing.

The sentence handed down by Campbell aligned with a plea agreement filed in the case.

Gonzales' attorney, Eric Phillips, said during the Monday court hearing that the crime stemmed from Gonzales' drug use issues.

Campbell said that he was concerned about Gonzales' history of domestic violence, but he felt probation was the correct road because he'd been accepted to a Volunteers of America treatment program.

Phillips said his client was "much more willing and eager than most" when it came to dealing with his substance use issues.

The judge noted that Probation and Parole had disagreed with the plea agreement in the case, and had asserted Gonzales was not an appropriate candidate for probation.

Gonzales chose not to make a statement to the court.

Last July, a Cheyenne police officer was dispatched for a possible welfare check on a woman. The officer contacted Gonzales, who told the officer he’d gotten into an argument with the woman. The woman said Gonzales punched her in the face, and it appeared she'd been struck multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gonzales blocked the front door with the couch, and when the woman tried to leave, he dragged her down the hallway by her hair. The woman said a screw in the bedroom window had been put there by Gonzales to lock it closed, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Gonzales had pointed a handgun at her and told her he would kill her and then himself. Gonzales denied this, but a gun was found in the home, according to the affidavit. There were no rounds in the chamber.

The woman said Gonzales had choked her during the incident and that it had been hard to breathe.

During the argument, Gonzales threw the woman's cellphone, damaging the screen.