ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne man sentenced in strangulation case

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJ4WJ_0fEcheXF00

CHEYENNE – A local man was sentenced Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court for charges including felony strangulation of a household member.

Paul Anthony Gonzales Jr. received three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of four to six years in prison, from Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. He was given time served for a misdemeanor property destruction charge.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

Three additional charges – felony aggravated assault and battery (threaten with a weapon), felony kidnapping by force and misdemeanor domestic battery (second offense in five years) – were dismissed at sentencing.

The sentence handed down by Campbell aligned with a plea agreement filed in the case.

Gonzales' attorney, Eric Phillips, said during the Monday court hearing that the crime stemmed from Gonzales' drug use issues.

Campbell said that he was concerned about Gonzales' history of domestic violence, but he felt probation was the correct road because he'd been accepted to a Volunteers of America treatment program.

Phillips said his client was "much more willing and eager than most" when it came to dealing with his substance use issues.

The judge noted that Probation and Parole had disagreed with the plea agreement in the case, and had asserted Gonzales was not an appropriate candidate for probation.

Gonzales chose not to make a statement to the court.

Last July, a Cheyenne police officer was dispatched for a possible welfare check on a woman. The officer contacted Gonzales, who told the officer he’d gotten into an argument with the woman. The woman said Gonzales punched her in the face, and it appeared she'd been struck multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gonzales blocked the front door with the couch, and when the woman tried to leave, he dragged her down the hallway by her hair. The woman said a screw in the bedroom window had been put there by Gonzales to lock it closed, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Gonzales had pointed a handgun at her and told her he would kill her and then himself. Gonzales denied this, but a gun was found in the home, according to the affidavit. There were no rounds in the chamber.

The woman said Gonzales had choked her during the incident and that it had been hard to breathe.

During the argument, Gonzales threw the woman's cellphone, damaging the screen.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WOWK 13 News

Man facing strangulation, other charges in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing felony charges in Fayette County after a domestic altercation in Danese. Deputies say that they responded to a disturbance on Monday and were met outside by a victim with red marks on their neck. She told deputies she had been choked. When deputies tried to make contact with […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sentencing#Domestic Violence#Strangulation#Suspended Sentence#Campbell#Volunteers Of America#Probation And Parole
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy