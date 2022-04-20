Indianapolis to get new immigration court next year: Justice

WASHINGTON — Abortion access throughout the country could soon depend on a patchwork of state laws if a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservatives overturns the constitutional right it established nearly 50 years ago. The court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban is expected sometime within the next two months. But state legislatures have been […] The post States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO