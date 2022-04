As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. The following responses are from John King, Democratic candidate for governor. He is 47 years old and was born in New York, New York. He is president of the Education Trust, and he is a former U.S. secretary of education under President Barack Obama. His running mate is Michelle Daugherty Siri.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO