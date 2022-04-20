Blurry vision? No problem for Salvy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Royals’ Salvador Perez was moved from his typical catcher’s position to the Designated Hitter spot due to blurry vision .

The condition is not new and has become something Perez has learned to deal with.

“When it happened in 2020, it surprised me,” Perez said. “I got scared a little bit. But now I know how to handle it. I know what I have. I don’t know where it’s coming from. They told me maybe stress. I don’t know how to describe it.”

And he for sure knows how to handle it.

Salvy hit his third and fourth homeruns of the season Tuesday as the Royals came back to win the series opener 4-3.

“He just figures out a way to get things done,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s impressive to watch. Every time you think he might not be able to do something, he does it. Big day. Needed it. We talked about something being a key to get us going, and he’s a nice key.”

It’s early in the season, but the blasts position Salvy at a tie for fourth in the league in homeruns.

Hunter Dozier, who was moved from DH to first base due to Perez’s move, joined Salvy on the homerun sheet, hitting his second of the season and subsequently giving the Royals the win against their division rivals.

Kansas City moves to 4-5 with a chance to get to .500 Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. and win the series.

