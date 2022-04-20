ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Black Jacket Symphony Presents Van Halen’s 1984 in Mobile, AL Oct 14, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Black Jacket Symphony Presents Van Halen’s 1984 pre-sale password is available below: During this limited time presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to acquire show tickets before...

www.tmpresale.com

NME

Jason Newsted says he was approached for a Van Halen tribute tour

Former Metallica guitarist Jason Newsted has said he was approached six months ago to take part in a potential Van Halen tribute tour. He went on to reveal that acclaimed guitarist Joe Satriani was also approached to take part. Speaking to The Palm Beach Post, Newsted said he went to...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch marching band pay tribute to Van Halen as 60,007 fans go wild

Last year the Ohio State University Marching Band gained some serious traction on the internet after a video of them paying tribute to Rush viral. Now another band from the same university are at it. The Ohio State University Athletic Band – which, unlike the Marching Band, doesn't require its members to audition – took to the field at halftime during the annual Spring Game between the Ohio State Scarlet team (offense) and the Ohio State Gray team (defense), to perform a tribute to Van Halen.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Joe Satriani Details Prospective Van Halen Tribute Tour

Joe Satriani revealed he has been in talks with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth about a potential Van Halen tribute tour. "I've been talking with Alex and Dave for about a year about doing something — a tour, something like that — that was going to be a true tribute to Eddie and the Van Halen legacy," the guitarist told the Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen podcast.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Jason Newsted Claims Alex Van Halen Contacted Him About Potential Tour

In the aftermath of Eddie Van Halen's death, drummer Alex Van Halen has remained relatively quiet about his next musical move. But according to Jason Newsted, that move almost included a tour with himself and Joe Satriani. While speaking with the Palm Beach Post, the former Metallica and current Chophouse...
MUSIC
98.3 The Snake

Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years. The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11. Aerosmith's last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Bonamassa get hands on with Gibson’s new Theodore electric guitar

“It’s really great to see it come to light 65 years later. I think it’s a great hybrid of such classic Gibson designs of that time," said the vintage guitar connoisseur. Last week, Gibson introduced the Theodore – an all-new electric guitar that brought to life a sketch that had been drawn and signed by the company’s former president Ted McCarty in 1957.
GUITAR
musictimes.com

Van Halen Tribute Tour Possible After Eddie Van Halen's Death, Joe Satriani Hints

Van Halen might soon hold a tribute tour to honor the band and Eddie Van Halen's legacy, Joe Satriani confirmed. Satriani recently started promoting his new album, "The Elephants of Mars," through the "Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen" podcast. During his appearance, he talked about the recent buzz about the Van Halen tribute tour, confirming that he indeed got involved in discussions with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth.
MUSIC

