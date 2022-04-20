ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont College of Education to Launch First Ph.D. Program in Strategic Leadership in Education (SLE) this Fall

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Belmont University’s College of Education announced a new Ph.D. program in Strategic Leadership in Education (SLE)* starting this fall that will provide educational leaders with the tools they need to successfully confront the many organizational, political, fiscal and instructional challenges faced in today’s educational settings. Belmont’s program will offer greater opportunity...

Rutherford Source

Belmont University Announces New Mental Health Counseling Ph.D., Now Accepting Applications

Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry recently announced a new advanced degree in Mental Health Counseling. The Ph.D. program* will train master’s level mental health professionals who are interested in becoming doctoral-level professors ready to train tomorrow’s mental health professionals or highly skilled clinicians who work with clients in a variety of settings across the mental health care continuum.
MENTAL HEALTH
Rutherford Source

Cumberland University to Host Its Largest Graduating Class In School History During 180th Commencement

Cumberland University announced its upcoming Commencement ceremonies for the first weekend of May. Cumberland will honor the largest graduating class ever in its 180-year history, with 710 honorees, including 566 undergraduate students and 144 graduate students. Master’s candidates will graduate on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Associate and Bachelor’s candidates will graduate on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Both ceremonies will be held on Memorial Hall Lawn.
LEBANON, TN
Pleasanton Express

Ag education programs planned

Save the following dates for upcoming educational programs offered by the Atascosa County Extension Office:. April 19: Atascosa Cattleman Association Annual Meeting. Contact the Atascosa County Extension Office at 830- 569-0034 for more information. 2022 Beef Cattle Series. There will also be a Beef Cattle Series held at the Bexar...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
DCist

Howard University President Wayne Frederick Announces He’ll Retire In 2024

Howard University announced today that the school’s president, Wayne A. I. Frederick, will retire by June 2024. Frederick was appointed as interim president in 2013 and has been in the permanent role since 2014. Prior to taking on the presidency, Frederick served as a faculty member, an administrator, and also attended the HBCU as an undergraduate and graduate student.
CANCER
Black Enterprise

Aliyah Griffith Becomes UNC’s First Black Marine Sciences M.S. Graduate

From a young age, Aliyah Griffith loved everything about the water. Now a marine scientist Giffith wants to increase the “fem” in “stem.”. Griffith is a third year Ph.D. student at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the Daily Tar Heel, she defended her marine science master’s thesis this month, making her the first African American student to be accepted and receive a degree from the University’s 50-year marine science graduate program. Griffith’s thesis addresses the influence of hurricanes on the skeletal growth of coral, specifically in the Florida Keys.
EDUCATION
