AVR Realty, Scannell Properties to Develop 400,000 SF Spec Logistics Center on Long Island
By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
20 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A joint venture between locally based developer AVR Realty Co. and Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties will develop Precision Innovation Park, a 400,000-square-foot speculative...
A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
Uber Freight LLC and Transplace, the 3PL that Uber Freight acquired last summer, will combine their businesses during the fourth quarter of 2022 and drop the 22-year-old Transplace name, FreightWaves has learned. The two companies will be integrated into what has been described as a decentralized business that will still...
Material Handling Systems (MHS) and Fortna, both under the investment portfolio of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., will join together during a time of numerous other mergers, investments and acquisitions in the supply chain as the industry undergoes a transformation. The two will make a multi-billion dollar company that focuses on numerous aspects of warehousing and logistics such as parcel, warehouse and distribution, and lifecycle services. Fortna CEO Rob McKeel takes the place of CEO of the combined company while MHS CEO Scott McReynolds becomes president.
Third-party logistics provider Transplace has launched a program to create full truckload movements out of multiple LTL shipments moving across North America, including Canada and Mexico. Under the initiative, Transplace will consolidate LTL traffic at various pooling points and build the freight into full truckload shipments for a point-to-point linehaul...
Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday..
With e-commerce booming and warehouse space shrinking, 3PLs have become hot commodities. The latest is RK Logistics Group, which manages about 1 million square feet of warehousing and distribution capacity in the competitive California market. On Friday, a group of investors led by Miami-based investment firm AOI Capital announced they...
Click here to read the full article. Skin care newcomer Revea has closed a funding round.
The company, which creates personalized skin care using artificial intelligence and hyperspectral imaging, has closed a second round of seed funding, to the tune of $6 million. It was founded in 2019.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022
Alpha Edison led the round, with participants also including retailer Ulta Beauty, Waldencast Ventures, GISEV and Verlinvest, among others.
Revea’s technology is available at a brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco, where consumers can have their skin evaluated...
We often fall in love with imaginary workplaces on TV series from “The Office” to “Succession” without ever giving a thought to how things have changed in the past two years. Offices as we knew them in February 2020 are, in many ways, no more. Many...
As gyms across the country and world have reopened, demand has cooled a bit — which is among the many (sometimes self-inflicted) wounds that slowed Peloton’s meteoric rise. There are still plenty of opportunities in the category, of course — particularly for some novel approaches. The company also pushes back a bit on the gym question.
B2B electrical product distributor Sonepar has teamed up with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider Mirakl to create France’s first B2B electrical supplies distribution marketplace. “Through the development of this innovative eCommerce platform — the first to be compatible with Sonepar’s B2B customers’ purchasing methods — Sonepar aims to provide its customers...
For much of 2020 and 2021, restaurants’ efforts to bring digital technology into the in-store experience were centered on improving the experience for consumers. Now, with labor difficulties making it so that restaurants struggle to satisfy even the existing demand, many brands are turning their technological focus to bringing greater efficiency to their day-to-day operations.
“While working at Bain, I found myself developing dual interests in industrials and consumer goods,” Hu tells TechCrunch. “Recycling automation is uniquely positioned at the intersection of those two industries — we’re building infrastructure to handle the byproducts of our consumerism. When you also factor in my experience scaling several high-growth startups, building a recycling automation startup was a natural next step for me.”
Sourceful is an all-in-one platform for sourcing sustainable materials. The startup recently raised $20 million in a Series A round led by Index Ventures. Through its platform, Sourceful helps businesses find and design more eco-friendly packaging and reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains. Wing Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sourceful, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
Without people, the work within any project will fail. Planning the right amount of people-hours to get the tasks done is imperative to success. Welcome to the first of several forthcoming posts covering the Agile framework of Scrum project management. The specific word, Scrum, is notorious for being considered a software-only project management method. However, I’m of the camp that it’s not- it’s an excellent tool for almost any project. The great thing about it is that it’s rooted in Agile, which itself means to be malleable. By extension, Scrum is also malleable and can be shaped to fit any situation (within reason, that is).
The outlook remains positive for both the housing and general construction markets. This market strength — paired with the relatively small number of flatbed carriers — means flatbed capacity is in high demand and difficult to secure. As shippers navigate this strained environment, they should consider whether their current 3PL partners are best suited for their needs.
Comments / 0