ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi furious after defeat by Cadiz

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Xavi lost to Cadiz and many fans are furious over Barcelona’s performance. Barcelona didn’t have a recognizable rhythm and game, and in the end it cost them. The Champions League seems close, but winning the Primera is a mission impossible. That is why Xavi is furious about...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi faces a new PSG blow with the club 'set to offload compatriots Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes this summer'... meaning he will be the only Argentinian remaining at the Parc des Princes next season

Lionel Messi is likely to be the last Argentinian standing at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with reports suggesting Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are all set to leave the club this summer. Messi has endured one of his least successful campaigns for a number of years with...
SOCCER
BBC

'Family is more important than everything' - Ronaldo to miss Anfield game

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in tonight's match against Liverpool at Anfield after the death of his baby boy. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel". The statement from...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Champions League#Primera
Daily Mail

Barcelona lose at home AGAIN as Lucas Perez's second-half strike gives LaLiga minnows Cadiz a memorable win at the Nou Camp - and deals a blow to Xavi's hopes of a top-four finish

Barcelona's singing section boycotted the team's home game against Cadiz and missed the side's worst performance so far under Xavi as the relegation strugglers ran out 1-0 winners. Barca are in a four-team race to get into the Champions League places with Betis, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. This result is...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale Looked Unbelievably Awkward In Real Madrid Dressing Room After Comeback Win Over Sevilla

Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Haaland to use City as 'step between' Dortmund and Real

Erling Braut Haaland wants to transfer to Manchester City as "an in-between step" before moving to Real Madrid at a later date, according to Sport Bild's head of football Christian Falk. Pep Guardiola refused to discuss rumours Haaland had agreed personal terms with the club but his release clause from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Angers 0-3 Paris St-Germain: PSG made to wait for Ligue 1 title

Paris St-Germain were made to wait for their eighth French title in 10 years after closest rivals Marseille fought back to beat Nantes. PSG, without Lionel Messi and Neymar, knew they would clinch the title if they bettered Marseille's result. First-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, coupled with...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to regain 2nd; Burnley-Southampton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Barcelona tries to regain second place and stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season when it visits sixth-place Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Barcelona is one point behind Atlético Madrid with two games in hand. Sevilla, sitting in fourth place tied on points with Barcelona, visits second-to-last place Levante. Barcelona is coming off two consecutive home losses — to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and to Cádiz in the Spanish league. It hadn’t lost two matches in a row at home since 2003. Sociedad is unbeaten in five straight matches, with three victories. It is five points from the final Champions League spot. Cádiz, one point from the relegation zone, hosts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez singles out Ousmane Dembele for praise against Cadiz

Barcelona swung from Christmas to crisis in the space of a month, having defeated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, two defeats at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and Cadiz have flipped the narrative in Catalonia. That was reflected in the frustration shown by Xavi Hernandez in his post-match press...
SOCCER
Financial World

Financial World

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy