Dining Review: Somo Kitchen and Sushi

Sushi Garage is a restaurant in Coconut Grove's CocoWalk. They have a long bar, indoor seating, and a pretty big outdoor patio. It's a solid choice if you're in the mood for sushi and want a reasonably quick dinner. You might have to wait for a table, because this place fills up on the weekend. But once you're seated, the food comes quick. Is it the best Japanese food in Miami? No. But the yuzu kampachi, sushi rolls, and sashimi are all various levels of fine—and it's a good option to keep in your pocket if you're wandering around the Grove on a busy night without a reservation. They do a decent Happy Hour too: every day from 5:30pm to 8pm, with $3 beers, $5 cocktails, and small plates under $10.
Comments / 0