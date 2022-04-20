ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Dining Review: Somo Kitchen and Sushi

By Karen Deutsch
rimonthly.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nino Elgheryany served as head sushi chef at Ten Prime Steak and Sushi, audacity was part of the game. A dimly lit restaurant that exuded illicit behavior, the menu managed to meld Kobe beef and sushi rice in a harmonious, hedonistic manner. But now that Elgheryany has opened his own...

www.rimonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is About To Open His Sixth Restaurant In This City

Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
Providence, RI
Restaurants
City
Providence, RI
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Applebee’s Is Just a Fast-Food Restaurant Now

The line between fast food and “casual dining” continues to blur, and may not exist for much longer. In an effort to compete with fast-food chains, Applebee’s has announced that it will add drive-thru windows to at least 15 of its locations by the end of the year. If that sounds like a death knell for Applebee’s reputation as a sit-down restaurant, that’s because it probably is.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Somo
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi Rice#Japanese Food#Japanese Rice#Black Rice#Food Drink#Somo Kitchen And Sushi#Kobe#Egyptian#Italian#American#Asian
Thrillist

Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sushi Aoba

Dinner at Sushi Aoba on the edge of Japantown is calm and unhurried, and that’s why we love it so much. You won’t experience too much conversation between you and the chef, so all you have to do is sit back and watch. Sushi Aoba goes the extra mile in terms of presentation, too: the chef will smoke pieces of red sea perch in a domed glass case, and light a conch shell on fire before calmly handing you the plate from behind the bar. For $195, you'll get 21 courses, a mix of smaller things like chawanmushi and shrimp cake with cherry blossom, plus a variety of nigiri that you’ll still be thinking about days after a meal here—like scallop with caviar and a touch of lime zest, and buttery wagyu topped with pickled shallots and gold flakes.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Infatuation

Saru Sushi Bar

You’ll probably have to wait for a table when you roll up to this walk-in-only spot in Noe Valley. It’s tiny inside, with just a few seats at the bar and a couple of dining room tables (there is also parklet seating). But when you finally sit down and the friendly staff starts bringing out perfect pieces of fatty tuna or yellowtail belly nigiri, you’ll know the wait was worth it. We also come to Saru for the more basic sushi rolls, like sweet potato tempura or the tuna maki, and specialty ones like the White Out (seared escarole and garlic ponzu sauce)—and they’re all worth getting to share. Rolls are under $15, making this a great spot for an affordable sushi dinner.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What The Cameras Don't Show You On Restaurant: Impossible

Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" shows chef Robert Irvine traveling around the country saving restaurants. In a 2020 interview with BUILD, he said that 1,000 restaurants close every week in the United States. Lucky for them, Irvine and his crew are on a constant lookout to help restaurants in distress, and they come with two decades of experience revamping 250-odd restaurants (via Restaurant News).
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sushi Garage Cocowalk

Sushi Garage is a restaurant in Coconut Grove's CocoWalk. They have a long bar, indoor seating, and a pretty big outdoor patio. It's a solid choice if you're in the mood for sushi and want a reasonably quick dinner. You might have to wait for a table, because this place fills up on the weekend. But once you're seated, the food comes quick. Is it the best Japanese food in Miami? No. But the yuzu kampachi, sushi rolls, and sashimi are all various levels of fine—and it's a good option to keep in your pocket if you're wandering around the Grove on a busy night without a reservation. They do a decent Happy Hour too: every day from 5:30pm to 8pm, with $3 beers, $5 cocktails, and small plates under $10.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy