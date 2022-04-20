ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus Nord N20 5G lands on T-Mobile 28th April

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

T-Mobile has announced that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone will be available on its networks in the USA from the 28th of April. The carrier announced that the handset was coming to its network on Twitter and you can see the tweet from T-Mobile below. The handset will...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
KTLA.com

T-Mobile’s cheapest plan yet is just $10 a month

T-Mobile has a new cell phone plan that costs just $10 a month. The new plan is called Connect by T-Mobile and it’s prepaid, which means there is no credit check to get it. The no frills plan is super basic and gives users 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and 1 gigabyte of high speed data each month.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus X#T Mobile#Mobile Processor#5g#Smart Phone#Twitter#Metro#Un#Tmobilenews
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Huge Galaxy S22 and S21 FE deals hit the official Samsung store - up to $700 off

A new Sprint 'Discover Samsung' event is happening over at the official store this week that includes some superb deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE smartphones. First up, all the new devices in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range are available with an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $700 off. That's technically enough to get the standard S22 for just $99, and better yet still, this rebate is available on both carrier and unlocked devices. Regardless of whether you're going for the standard S22 or the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, you've got tons of flexibility should you need it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

T-Mobile partners with Disney, Red Bull, and more to drive 5G innovation

T-Mobile announced the new DevEdge developer platform with access to resources like open source projects and pre-certified modules, chipsets, and devices. T-Mobile is also expanding the ecosystem with the Tech Experience 5G Hub, T-Mobile Accelerator, and T-Mobile Ventures. T-Mobile is also working with partners Disney StudioLAB and Red Bull to...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP; 32MP. Samsung seems determined offer a phone with appropriate power at every possible price. With that in mind, the Galaxy A53 5G ($449.99) is no surprise because it fills the midrange gap in the company’s lineup. However, this handset doesn’t quite strike a compelling balance of price and performance. We like the phone’s vivid screen and large battery, but it isn’t as snappy as similarly priced competitors and its camera software could use a bit more work. The A53 5G almost certainly slots in between the forthcoming A33 5G and the Galaxy S21 FE ($549.99), but that’s not must-buy territory. Instead, we recommend either the S21 FE or the Google Pixel 6 ($599.99), both of which are worth the extra money.
NFL
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $950 off

Foldable devices keep evolving, but the latest rumors claim that form factors may stay the same, as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature an almost identical design to the one we have in the current models. So it may not be such a bad idea to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is now receiving a massive discount over at Samsung.com.
CELL PHONES
SPY

OnePlus Teases Upcoming Global Launch Event for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. OnePlus is hosting a global launch event for the new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phone on March 31st at 10 AM EST. Anyone that’s interested in finding out more about the device can watch through the official OnePlus YouTube Channel to find out breaking news about the phone and what to expect from it. OnePlus is keeping the details quiet until the actual event, but you should expect to find out much more about...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

OnePlus' mobile strategy is going from bad to worse

This week’s teasers and rumors about the upcoming OnePlus launch cycle are setting 2022 up to be a particularly rough year for the once plucky smartphone brand. The company’s official announcement today even lacked any mention of arguably the tastiest morsel — a regular OnePlus 10. So it’s become abundantly clear that OnePlus is relying entirely on the 10 Pro to steer its flagship range this year. However, affordable flagships rather than super-premium products are supposed to be the bread and butter of OnePlus’ strategy. In that regard, the upcoming 10 Pro global launch is clearly missing the mark.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launching In USA At Last

OnePlus announced in a press release today that they'll hold a launch event for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in its international edition later this month. At the event, the brand will deliver information about the device that, until now, was only available for purchase inside China. The operating system loaded to the international version of the device will differ from the Chinese version, while the majority of the device's hardware will remain effectively identical.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile Polska, Nokia to Modernize Network Infra & to Intro New 5G Services

Nokia has extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska to include the modernization of the operator’s existing radio network infrastructure and rollout of 5G services. The move will support T-Mobile Poland’s strategy of maintaining technology leadership in the country and delivering best-in-class services to their customers. Under the ten-year agreement, Nokia will increase its share in T-Mobile’s network to 50 percent with deployment already underway.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy