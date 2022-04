Maybe it was the “Mustache March” thing, or the fact that Josh Gjormand finally started getting more at-bats. Whatever the reason, during a recent highly-productive three-game stretch, the Madison High School graduate was one of the hottest hitters at any level of college baseball. In those three straight contests as the starting junior first baseman for the Division III Lynchburg University Hornets baseball team, Gjormand batted .667 by going 10 for 15 and was on base 14 of 18 times.

1 DAY AGO