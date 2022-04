A scary sight played out in the third inning of the Red Sox-Blue Jays game Wednesday night, but luckily for Boston, the scene looked worse than it really was. Sox second baseman Trevor Story took a 93 mph José Berríos pitch off the helmet but remained in the game after crumpling to the ground and being visited by team trainers and Sox manager Alex Cora. Story took his base then didn’t score, as Bobby Dalbec flew out to end the inning with Boston trailing, 5-1.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO