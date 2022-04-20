ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Secures third save

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Rainey collected his third save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Exits after HBP

Chirinos was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics with a facial contusion after being hit by a pitch, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Chirinos fortunately avoided being hit directly in the face as the pitch first contacted his shoulder, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Anthony Bemboom entered as a pinch runner and is now working behind the plate for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO -- — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Johan Camargo: Delivers four hits, three RBI

Camargo went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado. The 28-year-old received the start at shortstop in place of an injured Didi Gregorius (hand), and he came through for Philadelphia with a three-run shot in the seventh inning, which proved to be the difference in the contest. Camargo signed with the Phillies to be a utility player but has seen extended playing time early in the season and has a .382/.417/.529 slash line through 11 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Guardians hammer Keuchel in 9-run 2nd inning against White Sox, take first game of doubleheader 11-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning as the Cleveland Guardians roughed up Dallas Keuchel and routed the sloppy Chicago White Sox 11-1 Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season.The Guardians got eight straight hits off Keuchel (1-1), who allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits before the former Cy Young Award winner was pulled with no outs in the second.Chicago didn't help its left-hander too...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Fast start at Triple-A

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. The 21-year-old was something of a surprise demotion this spring as the Nationals decided he needed more development time in the minors, but Garcia is doing everything he can to prove the club made a mistake. He has five multi-hit performances in his last six games for Rochester, and through 12 contests on the season he's slashing a stellar .377/.411/.623 with three doubles, two triple and two homers. Neither Cesar Hernandez (.250/.280/.250 through 50 plate appearances) nor Alcides Escobar (.156/.229/.188 through 35 PAs) have done much at the plate in the majors, so if Garcia keeps raking, he could get another chance in the majors soon enough.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Launches two-run homer

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Rockies. The bottom of the order delivered for Philadelphia on Wednesday, as Bohm and Johan Camargo drove in six runs from the No. 7 and No. 8 spots. It was Bohm's third consecutive start at third base, and he should continue to see regular chances after a hot start to the season with a 1.197 OPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Late addition to lineup

Diaz was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs after Wander Franco was scratched with quad tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz was scheduled to hit the bench after starting five straight games, but he'll instead remain in the lineup. He'll bat fifth and play third base, with Taylor Walls moving from third to shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Not starting Game 2

Alcantara is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Alcantara started at third base in the matinee and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Yonny Hernandez will man the hot corner in his place for the nightcap.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Reaches three times Tuesday

Santander went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics. Santander scored the Orioles' lone run in the first inning after reaching on a single. He's posted multiple hits in three of 11 games this season, and he's also showed a solid eye at the plate with a 10:8 BB:K. Through 45 plate appearances, the outfielder has a .273/.467/.394 slash line with a home run, one RBI, one run scored and a double while hitting regularly in the heart of the order. He's seen an everyday role in either left field, right field or as the designated hitter.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Homers in victory

Garlick went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the win over the Red Sox on Monday. Garlick opened the scoring in this one, launching a home run off Rich Hill in the top of the first inning, scoring Carlos Correa in the process. The homer was his first hit since having his contract selected by the Twins on Friday. With Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Garlick will pick up the occasional start in the outfield.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
OAKLAND, CA

