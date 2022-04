Bohm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Rockies. The bottom of the order delivered for Philadelphia on Wednesday, as Bohm and Johan Camargo drove in six runs from the No. 7 and No. 8 spots. It was Bohm's third consecutive start at third base, and he should continue to see regular chances after a hot start to the season with a 1.197 OPS.

