This list is based on prior customer reviews. San Jose is in the northern part of the Bay Area and the center of Silicon Valley. This ethnically diverse city has developed a great food scene with almost every kind of cuisine you could think of. Of course, this means there are also incredible Mexican restaurants that both locals and tourists love to check out. Whether you’re looking for healthier fare, fine dining or a hole in the wall, you’ll find it here in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO