Will Tesla Gain Again After Q1 Print?

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 19 hours ago
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have lost more than 14% year to date. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell....

TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday joked that he should probably drop the habit of cutting his own hair. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet by Chris Anderson, Head of TED — an online platform dedicated to talks, performances, interviews around technology, entertainment and design — in which he shared his latest interview with Musk.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
Engadget

Tesla will no longer include a mobile charger with new vehicle purchases

Tesla has stopped including a complimentary with new vehicle orders. The change was first spotted by Twitter user , and later confirmed by CEO Elon Musk. The accessory, currently priced at $275 on its own, allows you to connect your Tesla to a wall outlet and get about two to three miles of range after an hour of charging.
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk claims every minute of his thinking makes Tesla $1m

Elon Musk says that every minute of his thinking helps make Tesla $1m.The South African-born entrepreneur admitted that he worked “to the edge of sanity” for the electric vehicle manufacturer and aerospace transportation company SpaceX.And he recalled a 30-minute meeting where says he “improved the financial outcome” of the company by $100m.“The thing that does make sleeping difficult is that, every good hour or even minute of thinking about Tesla and SpaceX has such a big effect on the company that I really try to work as much as possible you know, to the edge of sanity basically,” he...
BUSINESS
