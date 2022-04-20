ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How to honor those lost during the Columbine High School massacre

By Paige Weeks
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSKtE_0fEcaOMG00

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 23 years since two teenagers walked into Columbine High School and opened fire, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

A letter from our News Director: Why you will not see images of mass shooters on FOX21

Below are the names of the 12 students who were killed:

  • Cassie Bernall
  • Steven Curnow
  • Corey DePooter
  • Kelly Fleming
  • Matthew Kechter
  • Daniel Mauser
  • Daniel Rohrbough
  • Rachel Scott
  • Isaiah Shoels
  • John Tomlin
  • Lauren Townsend

Teacher and coach Dave Sanders, 47, was also killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0bho_0fEcaOMG00
Columbine, remembering the lives lost

6th Annual Day of Service

April 20, 2022 marks Columbine High School’s 6th Annual Day of Service , which encourages people across the country to remember the victims of the shooting and to participate in community service projects. Project ideas include:

  • Reading storybooks to students at your local elementary school
  • Contact a nursing home in your area and ask about…
    • Writing letters to residents
    • Connecting with residents through gardening projects, board games, or conversation
    • Performing music for residents
  • Write notes of gratitude for…
    • First responders
    • Grocery store workers
    • Doctors and nurses
    • Hospital workers
    • Mail carriers
    • Garbage collectors
    • Teachers and staff members at your school
    • Any “essential” workers
  • Host a ”front yard concert” or performance of some sort for your elderly neighbors or children in your neighborhood
  • Organize a group of friends to take part in a park or neighborhood cleanup project
  • Put together a “front porch” food or toiletries drive: ask neighbors to leave food and/or toiletries on their front porches in a bag, drive around and pick them up, and then deliver them to a local food bank.
  • Do yard or gardening work for a neighbor
  • Find a local organization that serves your community and reach out to them about volunteering

Day of Recommitment

Wednesday also marks three years since Gov. Jared Polis declared April 20 as a Day of Recommitment. You can read the proclamation below.

Day of Recommitment Document Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

1 staff member injured during student altercation at Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police were requested to Hamden High School on Thursday following the report of a student altercation. Gary Highsmith, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, told News 8 that the altercation took place in the auditorium. One staff member was injured during the altercation and is being assessed by medical […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Columbine, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Daniel Mauser#Columbine High School#Grocery#Host
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy