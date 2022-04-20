‘This is the best legacy my mum could have’: the man changing lives after his mother’s stroke

‘I wasn’t educated as to what a stroke was’ … Nick Ede.

One day in late August, 1997, Nick Ede received a devastating phone call from his father. His parents were on holiday in Brighton – his mother, Eleanor, had had a stroke. “My dad said: ‘You need to come down now, I don’t think your mum is going to make it’,” remembers Ede.

He left his home in London immediately and went to the hospital. Not long afterwards, Eleanor had another stroke, which killed her. It was hard to believe – he had only seen his mother the week before. She was 65 and healthy, although he had noticed how thoughtful she was that day. “She said these weird affirmations – ‘Always be true to yourself, always know who you are.’ At the time, I was like, ‘Calm down,’” he says with a small laugh. “With reflection, they are very comforting.”

Eleanor had had a brain haemorrhage, where a blood vessel inside the skull bursts, and bleeds into the brain. It is the less common form of stroke – the most common, ischaemic stroke, is where a blockage cuts blood supply to the brain. Her death had been sudden, and it was hard for Ede to accept. He was one of a surprising number of people who had barely heard about strokes. “This is why I still carry on doing what I do, because I wasn’t educated as to what a stroke was,” he says. Strokes still don’t get the attention other fatal or disabling conditions do, he says, which is why he has spent half his life campaigning to raise awareness. “I was so angry and frustrated, and didn’t understand why we didn’t know about this.”

About 100,000 people have strokes every year in the UK, and they account for more than 30,000 deaths. Of those who survive, almost two-thirds experience disability, including muscle weakness or paralysis, visual problems and other effects such as bladder and bowel problems. A third of survivors have some form of communication problem, such as difficulty speaking or understanding language. “I wish people were educated about it from a young age,” says Ede, as much as they are about other illnesses or conditions, he says. For some people, a weakness in the blood vessels to the brain may be present from birth, but there are other risk factors for stroke, including high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and diabetes. Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking and drinking too much alcohol can all increase the risk.

Speaking out about suffering stroke: L to R, Jessie J, Emilia Clarke and Demi Lovato. Composite: AFP/Getty/PA

“People think of stroke as something that just happens to older people, but it isn’t,” says Ede. According to the Stroke Association, one in four strokes happen to people of working age. “I feel that my job is to really break that wall down,” says Ede, “to make people realise that stroke can affect anyone.” It has helped, he says, that younger public figures have spoken out about their experience of stroke, such as the actor Emilia Clarke, who had a brain haemorrhage in 2011, and singer Jessie J, who has talked about her stroke at the age of 18. The singer Demi Lovato has been painfully honest about having three strokes after a drug overdose in 2018. And at 53, the broadcaster Andrew Marr was still relatively young to have a stroke, as he did in 2013.

There is also a lot of stigma around stroke – largely rooted in ageism, and ableism – and its effects. Survivors such as Clarke, who set up her own charity, SameYou, prefers to talk about it as a brain injury. One actor Ede knew, who had experienced stroke, told him: “When you have cancer, people think of you as a hero because you survived it. But with a stroke, they think of you as potentially a risk.” The actor Sharon Stone has said she was “forgotten” after her stroke.

Ede’s mother died the same night as Diana, Princess of Wales, and he was thrown into a strange new world of intense personal grief, set against the backdrop of what felt like national mourning. “Everywhere you looked, every newspaper, everything on television, it was devoted to death. In a weird way, it kind of helped me, but also it was a terrible time because you could never run away from grief, because grief had taken over the whole of the nation.”

Sharon Stone … felt ‘forgotten’ after a stroke. Photograph: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

He had been extremely close to his mother. “I idolised her, we were such good friends – we would talk four or five times a day.” Ede and his brother had grown up in Edinburgh, largely raised by his mother while his father worked as a scientist. It was incredibly hard, he says, to see his father “crumble and to see him try to support two sons, who he had never really connected with, especially on an emotional level”. Ede was 23 and, he says, “it was such an influential age, especially for me because I hadn’t come out. I hadn’t talked about all those things and I was so confused”.

Ede had been to drama school, and hoped to become an actor, but had moved into promoting West End theatres in London. “I was struggling terribly and finding it hard just to wake up and live day-to-day,” he says of the weeks after his mother’s death. “One day, I broke down and thought, I can’t be here. So I left everything – my job, my friends. I went back to Scotland to be with my dad and my brother, and to try to work everything out.”

Nick Ede with the singer Alexandra Burke at an event earlier this year for his charity Style for Stroke in London. Photograph: David M Benett/Getty Images

He stayed in Edinburgh for nearly a year, feeling, he says, “lost”. His mental health deteriorated. “I became a complete shell. I punished myself physically with regards to food. I used that as a way of emotionally beating myself up. I spent a lot of time being angry that I was alive and she wasn’t. I was very depressed,” he says. “Now, people are talking about mental health but in those days, you’re 23 and you’re struggling with lots of things, it was very difficult to address what was really going on.” A friend in London invited him to stay, and when she told him she was moving out of her flat, Ede suddenly decided to rent it. “I didn’t even know why I said it, but I did. It kickstarted my life again, and it was the best thing that could ever happen.”

Feeling more like his sociable self, Ede decided to throw a party to celebrate his return to London. He had already offered to volunteer with the Stroke Association, which had suggested he do some fundraising, and he decided his party would be about raising money and awareness of stroke. Ede set about making it as starry as possible. A neighbour was the mother of the EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer and he asked if Palmer would come to his party (she did, and brought other EastEnders cast members). He saw Jamie Oliver in the street – he had recently started his TV career as a chef – and invited him, knowing the cause would probably appeal. “I’d read that the father of [his then-girlfriend, now wife] Jools, had had a stroke.”

He also invited stroke survivors who came and talked about their experiences. “It was emotional because I was still very raw. My brother and my father came, and it was kind of cathartic and quite beautiful to have my family there and to have this memory of my mum in an environment that she would have loved, which was glamorous and fun.” He had invited OK! magazine to cover it, and a newspaper ran photographs of the event. “I realised that it got publicity, and people actually wrote about stroke. I found that really empowering, and I thought, I need to do this more and more.”

Throughout his career – he has worked as a TV presenter and also run his own PR company – Ede has always been aware of the potential of his contacts to support his campaigning, which has included annual parties to raise money and awareness. In 2018, he created Style for Stroke, a charity that uses fashion to fundraise and focuses particularly on younger survivors of stroke, giving grants to the Stroke Association to help with practical support, such as making people’s homes more accessible. It also supports InterAct Stroke “which is a wonderful charity that sends actors into stroke units. [Volunteers] read books, plays and poems to stroke survivors who might not be able to articulate themselves, but it gives them that opportunity to feel connected.”

Ede says campaigning gave him a sense of purpose, and a way to channel his grief. “My mum was a very caring person, so this is the best legacy I think she could ever have. I feel grief, but I feel it in a different way. It has made me realise that if you want to do something, you just do it – and don’t take no for an answer.”