EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There’s something different about Saquon Barkley as the running back approaches his fifth season with the New York Giants. Unlike last season, no one is asking the 25-year-old whether he is worried about coming back from the ACL and meniscus injuries in his right knee that put his career in jeopardy.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO