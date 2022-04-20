Prince Harry says he loves the 'chaos and learning' of fatherhood as he reveals his curious son Archie, 2, is in 'why?' phase where he will pepper him with questions until he's satisfied with the answer

Prince Harry says he loves the 'chaos and learning' of fatherhood and revealed his two year-old son Archie loves peppering him with 'why' questions.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, opened up about his inquisitive toddler when he sat down to talk to NBC's Hoda Kotb that aired Wednesday on the Today show.

'What do I love about fatherhood? All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right?' Prince Harry said with a smile. 'When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sort of different stuff and you can maybe sometimes forget who you are.'

'And suddenly as a parent, especially now, Archie is at the age he is at, asking all the questions,' he revealed.

'Why this? Why that? Why that? And instead of just trying to move it on, I give him the most honest answer I can,' he said. 'And then it goes on and on and on until he's satisfied. And then that's it. It's done. Otherwise it ends up with - because the world is round and that it is the way life is.’

'So it's like, I love it. I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad,' he said. 'I've always wanted to have my own kids and now I have got two little people who I'm responsible for.’

During Wednesday's interview, he refused to say whether he missed his father Prince Charles, or brother Prince William, and instead insisted that he wanted to 'focus' on the Invictus Games, which he is currently hosting in the Netherlands. There have been rumors of an estrangement between the two siblings.

But Harry added that he always felt his late mother Princess Diana with him. She died in a Paris car crash in August 1997, when Harry was just 12 years-old.

The Duke opened up about his late mother Princess Diana's 'constant presence' in his life, saying that he has felt her 'watching over' him more in the past two years - since his sensational exit from the royal family - than ever before, adding that he feels as though his mother helped his brother William to get 'set up' with his own family and has now turned her attention to him.

'For me [my mother's presence] is constant,' he said. '[It] has been over the last two years more so than ever before. And it is almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids.

'You know the circumstances are obviously different. But now, I feel her presence in almost everything that I do. But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before. Without question. She's watching over us.'

He added that he is 'sure' his mother is proud of him.

The Duke also revealed that he talks about his late mother with his son Archie, adding that he refers to as 'Grandma Diana' during their conversations and that they have 'a couple of photos' of her in their Montecito home.

Meghan, pictured with Harry and their children, did not appear in the Today show interview; she had already left the Netherlands and returned to California to be with Archie and Lilibet

Despite departing from the royal family in 2020, a move that became widely known as 'Megxit', Harry says that his and Meghan's 'focus is very much the same' as it was before they quit their roles as senior royals, insisting that the 'life of service' they now lead in California is what his wife 'signed up for' - hinting that their life in the UK was not.

He also spoke out about his mental health, telling Hoda that he 'feels massively at peace... at times' but that he still worries about experiencing 'burnout', saying that he 'finds healing in helping others', while adding that 'his every day mantra' is 'trying to make the world a better place for his kids'.

'There is just so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there is also so much to worry about,' he said. 'My sort of mantra now every day, and it is a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don't have burnout, but is trying to make the world a better place for my kids.

'Otherwise what is the point of point of bringing kids into this world? It is a responsibility I feel as a parent you probably feel as a parent as well. And we can't fix everything. We know that. But what we can do is be there for each other.'

When asked what an average day in his life looks like, Harry said that it 'revolves around his kids as much as possible', however he admitted that he has struggled with working from home during the pandemic and trying to balance his work life and his role as a father.

'[My everyday life] revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible,' he said. 'This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID. Because it is really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It is really hard to separate the work from them. Because they kind of overlap.

'So I mean Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them as well, so that’s also a nice thing.'

Kotb also quizzed Harry about whether Archie has inherited his 'cheeky thing', to which the Duke replied: 'My cheeky thing? Yeah, I think so. I always try and keep that. The cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.'

Harry and Meghan made a secret visit to the Queen (seen together in 2018) last week during a quick stop-off in the UK on their way to the Netherlands

Speaking in his latest TV interview, Prince Harry also happily opened up about his bond with the Queen, praising her 'sense of humor' and saying that his grandmother is able to 'talk about things [with him] that she can't talk about with anybody else'.

However, when asked by Kotb, 57, whether he misses his brother and father, Harry swiftly dodged the question, insisting that he wanted to instead 'focus' on the Invictus Games, which he is currently hosting in the Netherlands, where the Today show interview took place.

Meghan did not appear in the Today show interview; she had already left the Netherlands and returned home to California in order to reunite with Archie and Lilibet, having confessed to a military veteran at the Invictus Games that she was missing her two children after being separated from them for the longest time since they were born.

Harry and Meghan chose not to attend Prince Philip's memorial service last month amid the Duke of Sussex's ongoing battle with the UK Home Office about his security protection

On Monday, the father-of-two broke his silence about the couple's meeting with the Queen while speaking to the BBC, saying that it was 'great to see her' and adding that she 'would have loved' to have attended the Invictus Games alongside him.

There were reports Harry and Meghan had promised the Queen she would meet her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet 'in the near future' during the 'very cordial' secret meeting on Thursday.

However, despite insisting that he remains one of Her Majesty's closest confidantes, Harry hinted that he will not attend the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June - pointing to his ongoing legal proceedings against the UK Home Office over 'security issues' as the reason why he may choose to skip the milestone event.

'I don't know yet,' Harry said when asked if he will attend the event. 'Lots of things... Security issues and everything else. This is what I'm trying to do: [I'm] trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.'

Hoda Kotb and Prince Harry: The full transcript

Hoda: 'There was one woman who came up to me yesterday and she said something that totally struck me in my soul. She said the Invictus Games saved my life. How does that land for you?'

Harry: 'It feels amazing. But every single Games that I go to I hear the same thing from so many of them. And that... it feels amazing that we have managed to play a part in their recovery, but it also makes me incredibly sad to know that that's how dark it was for them.'

Hoda: 'You’ve spoken about obviously mental health issues: When you put that heavy backpack down, like people are lugging stuff around, when you finally put it down. Do you feel yourself like peaceful, or at peace?’

Harry: 'I think everyone ends up feeling lighter, I think is the best way to describe it. For so many people it is about management. You know the things that trigger you, therefore you try and stay away from that. But what I do know is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for absolutely everybody.’

Hoda: 'The only thing I want in my life is to feel like peaceful. You’ve lived in the United States for two years now. Do you feel peaceful now?’

Harry: ‘I don't know how many people feel truly peaceful, you know? I feel -- at times I feel massively at peace. But with everything that is going on in the world and trying to help and trying to use the platform and the influence to try and steer people to try and help. Again, like I think like the biggest concern or the biggest issue that people wrestle with on daily basis that does provide more anxiety for me and for them is the helplessness. We as human beings are compassionate people. But when your life becomes really hard, it can be for some harder to find the compassion for other people. But what I've learned over the years is, certainly for myself, I find healing in helping others. And I think that what's we should really be focusing on.’

Hoda: ‘I love that. I feel like life happens on a random Wednesday. Like here is an example. Some say oh my God I'm going to go on a vacation, my life is going to be great. And it is like exclamation points. The vacation, the graduation, the marriage, the baby. Those are all up here. The other exclamation marks are down here. It’s like sad things that happen, loss, divorce, whatever. Most of life is Wednesday. It doesn't have the highs. And it doesn't have the lows. It is just Wednesday. What is a Wednesday like for you, random?’

Harry: ‘What’s a Wednesday like? It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible. This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-Covid. Because it is really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It is really hard to separate the work from them. Because they kind of overlap. So I mean Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them as well, so that’s also a nice thing.’

Hoda: ‘Does he have your personality? Is he kind of like you? He’s got a little bit of your thing?’

Harry: ‘What’s my thing?’

Hoda: ‘Your cheeky thing?’

Harry: ‘My cheeky thing? Yeah, I think so. I always try and keep that. The cheekiness is something that keeps you alive. There is just so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there is also so much to worry about. My sort of mantra now every day, and it is a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don't have burnout, but is trying to make the world a better place for my kids. Otherwise what is the point of point of bringing kids into this world? It is a responsibility I feel as a parent you probably feel as a parent as well. And we can't fix everything. We know that. But what we can do is be there for each other.’

Hoda: ‘You obviously made lot of news recently. You went back to the UK. You saw your grandmother. How was that?’

Harry: ‘It was great. It was really nice to see her. To be able to see her in some element of privacy was nice. I hadn’t had the chance to go back the UK for couple of years apart from those two times. One for my grandfather's funeral and one for unveiling a statue of my mum.’

Hoda: ‘How did it feel being back, being with her?’

Harry: ‘Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her. You know, she's on great form. She has always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she's protected and has got the right people around her.’

Hoda: ‘You make her laugh, that's what she always says. Did you do it again?’

Harry: ‘Yes I did. I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her and, you know, home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well.’

Hoda: ‘Does it?’

Harry: ‘Yeah. We've been welcomed with open arms. And we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.’

Hoda: ‘So you feel like that’s home more for you?’

Harry: ‘Yeah.’

Hoda: ‘Is that weird to say?’

Harry: ‘No. But I’m sure it will become a thing.’

Hoda: ‘Your grandmother is going to be 96. What is the best thing about her?’

Harry: ‘Her sense of humour and her ability to see the humour in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else, so that is always a nice peace to her. But I think she's... I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.’

Hoda: ‘You do, do think she's bored of her 96th. She won't be bored of the Jubilee, will she?

Harry: ‘No. I don't think so. She's had a few Jubilees now and every one is slightly different. I’m sure she is looking forward to it.’

Hoda: ‘Do you think you will come?’

Harry: ‘I don't know yet. There's lots of things with security issues and everything else. So, this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.'

Hoda: ‘Your family at home. Do you miss them?’

Harry: ‘Yes. I think especially over the last two years, for most people, have they not missed their family? The ability to even get home and see them? Of course. That's -- you know, that's a huge part of it.’

Hoda: ‘But do you miss your brother, your dad?

Harry: ‘Look I mean, for me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime. That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively.'

Hoda: ‘You do. I bet.’

Harry: ‘Of course I do, they are two little people.’

Hoda: ‘I was thinking about a new life. You got a whole restart. You have a whole new focus, a whole new nucleus. How does that land with you?’

Harry: ‘I think the focus is very much the same’

Reporter: ‘Is it?’

Harry: ‘Yeah, certainly. From my wife's point of view. For the two of us, this is a life she signed up for and we were committed to doing this together as a couple forever. Because of the circumstances, we've now moved that life of service to the States and we'll continue doing what we were doing before. So in that regard nothing's has changed for us. It is just a little bit more complicated to have to sort of restart.’

Hoda: ‘Sure. What do you love about fatherhood?

Harry: ‘What do I love about fatherhood? All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right? When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sort of different stuff and you can maybe sometimes forget who you are. And suddenly as a parent, especially now Archie is at the age he is at, asking all the questions.’

Hoda: ‘What does he ask?’

Harry: ‘Questions of the whys. He’s into the why stage. Why this? Why that? Why that? And instead of just trying to move it on, I give him the most honest answer I can. And then it goes on and on and on until he's satisfied. And then that's it. It's done. Otherwise it ends up with - because the world is round and that it is the way life is.’

Hoda: ‘That's just the way it goes.’

Harry: ‘So it's like, I love it. I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad. I've always wanted to have my own kids and now I have got two little people who I'm responsible for.’

Hoda: ‘Do you tell them or tell Archie now he’s old enough about your mom?’

Harry: ‘Yes. Yeah, yeah. Very much so. I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened. But certainly that this is, you know, grandma Diana and we’ve got a couple of photos up in the house.’

Hoda: ‘In these moments do you ever feel your mum's presence?’

Harry: ‘Yeah, no, for me it is constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before. And it is almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much, like, helping me. Got him set up. And now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like, you know? He's got his kids. I’ve got my kids, you know the circumstances are obviously different. But now, I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now. But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before. Without question. So she's watching over us.’

Hoda: ‘I’m sure she's proud of you.’

Harry: ‘I'm sure she is.’