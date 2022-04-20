ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police responding to shooting at Peruvian ambassador's home

 19 hours ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and it wasn’t known if anyone was injured.

Police referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington, DC
WTAP

Williamstown Police Chief responds to officer’s alleged behavior in video

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -A video was sent to WTAP’s Facebook page showing a man named Tyson Griffin getting pulled over Friday morning entering the roundabout. WTAP would like to show you the video, but we cannot unless we get a signed copyright release from the person who filmed it. In the video, Officer R.A. Bailes curses at Griffin several times as he tells him to get out of the car.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

