Police responding to shooting at Peruvian ambassador's home

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and it wasn’t known if anyone was injured.

Police referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

