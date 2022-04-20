Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hiawassee Road near Sandy Lane Drive.
Troopers said a 27-year-old man struck a guardrail and was thrown off his motorcycle.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
See a map of the scene below.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1