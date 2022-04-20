ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Orange County

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 19 hours ago
Deadly motorcycle crash (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hiawassee Road near Sandy Lane Drive.

Troopers said a 27-year-old man struck a guardrail and was thrown off his motorcycle.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a map of the scene below.

