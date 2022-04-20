ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Students build skills for Battle of the Build competition

By Kate Nemarich
 17 hours ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The battle is on! Students from across Northeast Tennessee are putting the finishing touches on their projects as they prepare for Johnson City Area Home Builders Association’s 5th annual Eastman Credit Union Battle of the Build competition.

The students are challenged to build an outdoor-themed project that can fit through a 5-by-7-foot door either assembled or in pieces. What they build within those standards is up to them.

The students at Science Hill Career and Technical Education School are working on a playhouse, with plenty of features.

“We’re building a deck with a playhouse on top of it,” said Sean Bryant, a Science Hill CTE senior. “They’re separate right now, but when we get there, they’re going to be all together in one. The deck is going to have sandbox underneath…we’ll have lights running through it as well.”

Bryant said he and his classmates chose to build a playhouse for the resale value. They have been working on their project for a week, averaging about four hours a day of work.

“They’re in class an hour and a half every day, but these guys put in the extra time; many of them have stayed after hours,” said Rich Murray, a Science Hill CTE construction and mechanical, electrical and plumbing teacher.

The competition provides an opportunity to network with other students and industry professionals.

“We try to pair up schools with sponsors, who are contractors or mentors, typically members of the association,” said David Isaacs, the Battle of the Build Chairman. “The whole idea is to create those partnerships so that kids can see that you can ultimately have a career in the trades.”

The projects will be auctioned off, and schools will use the funds for future competitions and trips.

“That fundraising money allows us to go on to state competitions for SkillsUSA,” said Robert Tester, a Science Hill CTE instructor of construction technology. “These projects also get auctioned off. So, that is part of the fundraising.”

It’s a lot of work, but for these students, there’s a lot of fun in the tradition.

“These are some of my best friends, and they have been for a long time,” said Cade Fleeman, a Science Hill CTE senior. “So, it’s fun working with your friends.”

Students from 10 schools will compete at Northeast State Community College’s Technical Education Complex on Saturday, April 23.

The public can attend the competition this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. They are welcome to check out the projects, vote on their favorites and even buy handmade goods.

Science Hill recently competed in SkillsUSA State Competition in Chatanooga and took home the gold medal in TeamWorks. Fleeman, Evan Jones, Karter Richmond and Alberto Vidales made up the team. The four now qualify for the National SkillsUSA Competition that will be held in Atlanta in June.

Bryant came in 5th in carpentry. He has already secured a full-time job in his trade beginning after graduation.

