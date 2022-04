TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores get the bats going to beat the Evansville Purple Aces, 16-3 in game one of a doubleheader Wednesday. The 16 runs are the most since 1997. Evansville wins game two, 3-2 as the Sycamores split the pair. ISU will head to Southern Illinois this weekend.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO