ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Future of Cannabis Is Female

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson
WWEEK
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Portland is the second-best weed city in America. On April 4, a real estate data company published a study claiming that in the United States, only Denver is a better place to get a buzz. The numbers don’t lie: Here, we have 7.9 dispensaries and 1.1 head shops per...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Culture#Marijuana#Senate Bill#Democrats#Republicans
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
XL Country 100.7

Move Over Bozeman! This is Now Montana’s Fastest Growing City

For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).

Comments / 0

Community Policy