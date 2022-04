Last week, WW began posting video from our endorsement interviews in more than 30 local races. One of those clips drew significant attention. In it, Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba said Portland struggles to remove trash from homeless campsites because the city’s system of government gets in the way of expertise and accountability. “Also,” Gamba added, “Ted [Wheeler] is in over his head.” Any local mayor levying sharp criticism of another is bound to draw some attention, but Gamba hit a sore spot: the proliferation of encampments and Portland’s failure to swiftly clean up after them. Here’s what our readers had to say:

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO