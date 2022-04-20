Greater Philadelphia Choral Society brings Mozart to Cherry Hill
Greater Philadelphia Choral Society will bring its spring concert of Mozart’s Requiem and opera selections to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 East...www.nj.com
Greater Philadelphia Choral Society will bring its spring concert of Mozart’s Requiem and opera selections to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 East...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0