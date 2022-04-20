Greater Philadelphia Choral Society brings Mozart to Cherry Hill

Rehearsing Philadelphia is a new place-based public concert series conceived by Ari Benjamin Meyers, featuring music direction by Anthony Tidd and compositions by a whole host of musicians in all genres from Philadelphia and around the world: Ursula Rucker, Marshall Allen, Yolanda Wisher, Tyshawn Sorey, Xenia Rubinos, and so many more. Meyers is a classical and experimental composer and artist based in Germany, while Tidd is a UK-born, Philadelphia-based bassist, composer and producer who has worked with The Roots and Rucker here, as well as Ars Nova Workshop and the Kimmel Center (where he was my music teacher when I was young as fourteen).

