Cherry Hill, NJ

Greater Philadelphia Choral Society brings Mozart to Cherry Hill

By Community Bulletin
 17 hours ago
Greater Philadelphia Choral Society will bring its spring concert of Mozart’s Requiem and opera selections to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 East...

xpn.org

Rehearsing Philadelphia brings progressive and experimental concerts to public spaces across the city

Rehearsing Philadelphia is a new place-based public concert series conceived by Ari Benjamin Meyers, featuring music direction by Anthony Tidd and compositions by a whole host of musicians in all genres from Philadelphia and around the world: Ursula Rucker, Marshall Allen, Yolanda Wisher, Tyshawn Sorey, Xenia Rubinos, and so many more. Meyers is a classical and experimental composer and artist based in Germany, while Tidd is a UK-born, Philadelphia-based bassist, composer and producer who has worked with The Roots and Rucker here, as well as Ars Nova Workshop and the Kimmel Center (where he was my music teacher when I was young as fourteen).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slipped Disc

Death of Nice principal cellist

Friends have reported the death, in her 60s, of the American cellist Zela Terry, solo cellist of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice. Zela joined the the Pittsburgh Symphony with Andre Previn in 1977. Two years later, she was recruited by the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta. Moving to Europe...
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

At 88, New Jersey’s own Frankie Valli is still cranking out the hits

Frankie Valli had a pretty serious health scare back in October and November of 2021. He suffered pneumonia and was forced to cancel most of his tour and there was some concern that Frankie would never tour again. Let’s face it; a man in his late 80s has a tougher chance of beating a health issue like that, unless of course you’re Jersey tough Frankie Valli.
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Independent

Yale Rep Sings To The ​“Choir”

There’s an odd discordance in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy, running now at the Yale Repertory Theatre through April 23 in a sumptuous production directed by Christopher D. Betts, an MFA candidate at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, and featuring Israel Erron Ford, a recent graduate of the former Yale School of Drama.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Teatro alla Scala 2022-23 Season Previewed

The Teatro alla Scala is previewing its upcoming 2022-23 season. La Reppublica is reporting that the Teatro alla Scala will present 14 operas. The Italian newspaper noted that the new season, which OperaWire had previously reported, will open with “Boris Godunov” by Modest Mussorgsky. Riccardo Chailly will conduct the new production by Kasper Holten and Ildar Abdrazakov will star.
THEATER & DANCE
classicfm.com

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87

Harrison Birtwistle was one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary classical composers. The groundbreaking British composer Harrison Birtwistle, who won international acclaim for his 1972 composition The Triumph of Time and 2008 opera The Minotaur, has died aged 87. Birtwistle’s publisher Boosey & Hawkes confirmed that the composer died at...
MUSIC
NJ.com

Union County to present ‘Wild Earth Fest’

Union County’s popular Wild Earth Fest and Touch-a-Truck events are returning to the Watchung Reservation in Mountainside for the first time in two years. Both events will be held on Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Pets are not permitted at these events.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
operawire.com

Philharmonie de Paris Cancels MusicAeterna’s Concert

The Philharmonie de Paris has canceled musicAeterna’s upcoming concert on May 4, 2022. In a statement, the orchestra said, “It is with regret that we inform you about the cancellation of the musicAeterna concert in Paris. A rich and elaborate program ‘The Sound of Light’ consisting of the extracts from the Baroque operas and ballets by Jean-Philippe Rameau requires the participation of musicians from different countries and an extended rehearsal period. In the current conditions of logistical constraints and the overall uncertainty, the implementation of this project is not possible.”
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Puccini Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Puccini Festival at the Torre del Lago in Italy has announced its 2022 season. The festival will be held between July 15 and August 27, 2022 and marks teh first festival in two years following the pandemic. The festival opens with “Madama Butterfly” which will be directed by Manu...
THEATER & DANCE
classicfm.com

Lizzo plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on the flute in hilarious orchestra sketch

The Grammy Award-winning musician encouraged the orchestra of comedians to “pop their booty for Beethoven”. American singer, rapper, songwriter and flautist, Lizzo, hosted Saturday Night Live’s Easter special this weekend. The award-winning musician starred in a number of sketches throughout the US comedy show, as well as...
MUSIC
