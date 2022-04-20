ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to write a book? Literary Cleveland launches residency to support writers

By Carrie Wise
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Ohio writers looking for help completing their first book can now apply for assistance from Literary Cleveland as part of its new Breakthrough Writing Residency program. The literary nonprofit will award various forms of support, such as mentorship, free classes and professional development connections to six writers in...

