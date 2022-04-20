Ground broken for new York County fire station

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Ground was broken on Tuesday for York County’s new Fire Station 7.

It’ll be on Mooretown Road in the upper part of the county, is expected to help improve response times for Mooretown, Waller Mill, Bypass and Richmond Road areas.

It will also assist stations 3 and 5 and provide mutual aid for neighboring jurisdictions.

The station is expected to be completed in 2023.

