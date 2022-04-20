ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Breaking…Huge House Fire In Newburgh

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNewburgh fire units are working a structure fire at 5255 South Kenwood...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Decatur Fire: Two puppies die in house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning that resulted in the deaths of two puppies. The fire happened at 1641 North Edward Street at 10:30 a.m. A total of 16 firefighters in four engines and one ladder truck responded to the house; they found heavy smoke […]
DECATUR, IL
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Tuesday on Leon Street. Dispatchers say the call came in just before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. There was a report on an explosion but crews say the sound was from the house catching fire. According...
CHARLESTON, WV
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Overlea

OVERLEA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday night house fire in Overlea. The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. in the 400-block of Old Home Road (21206). Units arrived to find heavy fire showing from the residence. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Overlea appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Newburgh, IN
Accidents
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Another Sullivan County teen has gone missing

CARLISLE, Ind (WEHT) – On the same day another Sullivan county teenager has gone missing, another one has also disappeared. Both have Statewide Silver Alerts. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. ISP describes her as a white female, 5 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Barn Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#5255 South Kenwood Court
WTWO/WAWV

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Indiana deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine, blossoming flowers, and the re-emergence of wildlife after winter are all considered joys of spring, but for one Harrison County Indiana Sheriff’s officer, spring may not be such a delight after all. A squirrel attacked Deputy David Wheatley in Seven Oaks trailer park, clinging...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Driver killed in head-on crash

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16. Three people are flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in White County, Illinois. Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Efforts to free stuck vehicle cause 2nd crash in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was arrested after his attempts to free his own vehicle caused a second to crash. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole reports that Benjamin Cash was placed under arrest following the events of Sunday, April 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area near […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire heavily damages Town of Newburgh home

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – An early morning fire in a single-family home at 78 Delaware Road in the Town of Newburgh heavily damaged the structure. The initial call came in as a garage fire, but the flames in the lower level of the bi-level home, quickly spread to the attic.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy