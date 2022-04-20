ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, KY

Southgate family details challenges finding autism testing

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oATy_0fEcWHfz00

April is Autism Awareness Month. About one in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. The diagnosis is often the first step for families to get the tools they need to help their kids, but some local families say getting it is not easy.

Southgate mom Hannah Robinson noticed something was different for one of her daughters early on.

“We just noticed, you know, a few little things,” she said. “Nothing major, but sometimes it would make it hard for her.”

Her daughter was already in occupational therapy when the family was told it might be a good idea to see a psychologist.

Robinson started trying to make appointments last summer, but said most clinics would not accept her insurance. Others were too far away or had months-long wait lists.

“Everybody told me it was going to be difficult going into it, but I did not think it was gonna be that difficult,” Robinson said.

She said it was not until April of this year that a psychologist diagnosed her daughter with autism. Now, she says her daughter needs another evaluation to confirm the diagnosis at school to ensure additional counseling.

“I was making probably a couple dozen calls a day,” she said.

Robinson was able to get her daughter the appointment for the second evaluation, but it’s nine months and a 90-minute drive away.

“Nobody wants to see their kids struggle because you can't help them because you don't know what to do,” Robinson said.

One expert said the roadblocks are not necessarily uncommon.

“There’s a lot of need out there,” said Sheri Weithman, the Director of Development in Ohio for Autism Speaks. “Even though we're getting a lot of providers in the areas, you know, there's still a greater need than we can fill.”

Weithman said resources are increasing. Autism Speaks , which is a research and advocacy organization, has compiled many of them online in this guide. The organization’s M-CHAT-R (Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revised) tool offers a screener on a child’s behavior. The organization also provides free, personalized support through its Autism Response Team , which can be accessed by phone at 1-888-AUTISM2 (1-888-288-4762) or by email at help@autismspeaks.org .

“One of the trickiest things with having a child on the spectrum is it can feel very isolating,” Weithman said. “I would want parents to know out there that there's a whole community surrounding you.”

Robinson said some people are afraid the diagnosis is going to change their child.

“It doesn't change anything about who they are. It's just now you're getting them the tools that they need to be more successful," Robinson said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Southgate, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Society
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Speaks#Cdc#Autism Spectrum Disorder
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy