23-year-old man fatally shot in Seattle’s Chinatown district

The Associated Press
 19 hours ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, KING5 reported.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told police an altercation between “several people” happened before the shooting, according to a police blotter post.

Homicide detectives and members of the police department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

