Salt Lake City, UT

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon was ‘three times over alcohol limit when he mowed down & killed wife after airport fight’

By Chris Bradford
 17 hours ago

A HUSBAND accused of killing his wife at an airport had allegedly been three times over the alcohol limit when he mowed her down, according to court documents.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon and his wife Charlotte had been arguing in the parking garage at Salt Lake City International Airport on April 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Btx_0fEcW1dc00
Shawn Christopher Sturgeon had allegedly been three times over the alcohol legal limit when he mowed her down Credit: Fox 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMnip_0fEcW1dc00
Sturgeon drove to a nearby airport payment booth as he tried to help his wife Credit: Salt Lake City Police

The pair had just returned to Utah following a vacation.

Sturgeon's blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit when the incident unfolded, court documents reveal.

Surveillance from the incident appears to show Charlotte walking to the rear passenger side of their car, opening the door before Sturgeon started to reverse the vehicle, Fox13 reported.

Charlotte lost balance as Sturgeon stopped the car suddenly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lc5ZT_0fEcW1dc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIdls_0fEcW1dc00

He then hit the gas pedal as he reversed. Meanwhile, she was being dragged and fell underneath their car.

Court documents allege that Sturgeon then put the car into drive and moved over Charlotte’s body.

Officers that rushed to the scene told Fox that he "smelled strongly of alcohol and had glassy bloodshot eyes".

Cops claim Sturgeon told them "I ran my wife over", "I killed my wife", and "I accidentally ran her over."

A witness claimed that Sturgeon ran over Charlotte while she was screaming and yelling.

Sturgeon allegedly yelled: "Now I have to take you to the emergency room", according to the witness.

After allegedly hitting his wife, he drove himself and his wife to the airport garage payment booth to ask for help.

Charlotte died of her injuries after being taken to hospital.

Sturgeon has been charged with manslaughter, or, in the alternative, automobile homicide, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Police haven't released a possible motive for the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pgWw_0fEcW1dc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxHKu_0fEcW1dc00

A judge denied his request to be released from jail on April 18.

He’s next due to appear in court on April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecAwA_0fEcW1dc00
The incident unfolded in a parking garage at Salt Lake City International Airport Credit: Salt Lake City Police

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NY
