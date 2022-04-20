ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC doormen's union, residential owners agree to avert first strike in 31 years

By Ashley Williams
UPI News
UPI News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ac1Lo_0fEcUjGd00

April 20 (UPI) -- A strike that would have seen thousands of residential doormen in New York City walk off the job this week appears to have been averted by a tentative agreement on a new contract, union and realty officials said.

The deal was reached by the local 32BJ Service Employees International Union and the city's Realty Advisory Board on Tuesday. About 32,000 residential building workers voted for the strike over concerns about their contract, which expires Wednesday. The strike would have occurred Thursday.

The workers said they weren't seeking a large pay increase, but rather they wanted recognition for their roles as front-line workers.

As part of the tentative deal, workers at more than 3,000 buildings in New York City -- superintendents, doormen, handymen and porters -- will receive a 12.6% wage increase over four years, the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations said.

"We got a deal done that protects healthcare, with no premium sharing. We got a deal done that protects paid time off. We got a deal done that provides the economic security our members need in a time of rising inflation," 32BJ President Kyle Bragg said in a statement.

"We got a deal done that our members have earned and deserved. This contract honors the indispensable contributions that 32BJ members made throughout the [COVID-19] pandemic and includes pay bonuses -- a powerful recognition of our members' sacrifice."

The raise, which includes a onetime $3,000 bonus to counterbalance inflation impacts, will be the largest that 32BJ members have ever received, Bragg noted.

Union membership still must approve the agreement, which would run through April 20, 2026.

The deal also provides protected paid sick leave and vacation time and 100% employer-paid healthcare. Wages will rise by an average of $62,000 annually for doormen by the end of the contract.

The Realty Advisory Board negotiates collective bargaining agreements on behalf of building owners with unions that represent their maintenance and operating employees.

Board President Howard Rothschild called the agreement a show of the industry's "respect for our essential workers."

"The agreement builds on the important work [we] and 32BJ accomplished together throughout the pandemic, protecting jobs and maintaining solid health benefits," Rothschild said according to WABC-TV.

The city's residential workers carrying an increased workload during the pandemic was a key consideration of the negotiation process, both sides said.

"As people were contracting the virus rapidly at a maddening pace, our members continued to go to work every day to make sure the homes that they work in, the apartment buildings they work in, that the tenants that lived there were both safe and secure," Bragg said according to Spectrum News.

The deal covers workers in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island who serve roughly 1.5 million residents.

The strike on Thursday would have been the first for residential building service workers in the city since a 12-day walkout in 1991.

Comments / 4

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 25 of the lowest-paying jobs in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The average New York City resident makes more than $71,000 a year. But there are some jobs that make much less than others. Data journalism website Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the New York City metro area, which includes Newark and Jersey City in New Jersey, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In New York, the annual mean wage is $71,050, or 26% higher than the national mean of $56,310, according to data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Developers complete 1,000 NYCHA apartment renovations

NEW YORK - Major renovations are underway across 16 New York City Housing Authority properties in Upper Manhattan. Private developers started demo one year ago, but they aim to show the transformation is about more than the buildings.These days, Olga Lauriano is proud to show off her home. She serves as tenant association president at 99 Fort Washington, where she has lived for 22 years."The apartments were completely falling apart and nobody was listening to us," Lauriano said about her previous experiences.Some areas still show where the hospital-turned-subsidized senior living turned into a nightmare, with leaky ceilings and plumbing problems...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Time Off#Realty Advisory Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams wants cannabis on NYCHA rooftops. The feds aren’t on board.

Mayor Eric Adams’ vision of erecting cannabis greenhouses on top of New York City’s public housing buildings has run into a significant obstacle: The federal government. At an April 9 panel discussion in Albany, Adams said his team was exploring whether the city could allow cannabis cultivation on the rooftops of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) facilities. The idea, he said, would be to employ NYCHA residents to staff and oversee the greenhouses as the state continues to roll out its recreational marijuana program for adults.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy