WhatsApp only recently gained proper support for multiple devices – something that’s been possible with Telegram for years now. While you were able to chat on a couple of devices using the same account, everything was still tied to your phone as the primary point of contact. Thankfully the app recently changed that, untethering other logged-in devices and allowing you to access WhatsApp even when your phone’s dead or doesn't have a signal. While up to four linked devices are supported with the current implementation, a new subscription offering might just permit even more than that.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 HOURS AGO