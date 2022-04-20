ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Former Cape Coral City Councilman Rick Williams dies at 77

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrqE7_0fEcUAZK00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Former Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams died Friday more than eight months after resigning from his position with the city. He was 77.

Councilman Tom Hayden confirmed William’s passing Wednesday and released this statement:

“Rick was very passionate about his community. He created our very successful youth council and loved the time he had teaching the students about the city and connecting with their passions. He also was a champion of the Florida League of Cities programs and how they connected with communities to make them stronger,” Hayden said in the statement.

Williams stepped down from the Cape Coral City Council on August 13, 2021, to focus on his health and well-being, according to a release from the city of Cape Coral.

“My most cherished contribution has been serving our future leaders, by initiating and working with the Youth Council,” Williams said in a statement.

READ THE RESIGNATION LETTER HERE:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2lv0_0fEcUAZK00

Williams was elected to the council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. His term was set to expire in 2022, the city said.

He was a retired 26-year U.S. Navy veteran before serving on the Cape Coral City Council.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Neighbors annoyed by boat stuck in Cape Coral canal

Crews were working to remove a boat out of a canal that was flipped on its side. And those who live nearby are not happy that the boat has been there. So many might wonder why the owner can’t just come get his flipped boat? Well, that’s because he’s sitting in a jail cell right now, according to Cape Coral police.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Submerged vehicle spotted near Fort Myers Beach

A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle was found submerged on Fort Myers Beach. This happened just before 9 p.m. Fort Myers Beach Fire District told WINK News that it responded to a call about a submerged vehicle at the end of Estrellita Drive. One person was...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hayden
WINKNEWS.com

City of Naples considers making changes to parking ordinance to help with increase in neighborhood street parking

The City of Naples is taking a look at its current parking ordinance. Others are advocating to get rid of street parking altogether. The Naples Police Chief says there are some dangers to street parking. The road should have enough room for traffic to go in both directions. But, with cars parked on both sides of the street, that isn’t possible. According to the police chief, this is a safety hazard if an emergency arises.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Fla#Re Elected#The Youth Council#U S Navy
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral dancing in a new street on Wednesday nights after a push for safety

A plan to keep people safe while dancing in the streets has a Wednesday night tradition in Cape Coral taking place in a new spot. Every Wednesday night, people dance to Dancing in the Streets on Southeast 47th Terrace in front of Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral. Police have moved the dancers to a new place where they can dance without blocking traffic.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Collier at Naples unveils its ‘Wall of Valor’

A huge honor came for a bunch of veterans. 12 of them are now on a “Wall of Valor at the Collier of Naples Assisted Living Facility. The Collier at Naples honored veterans at its Wall of Valor ceremony. Traci Wood is the executive director of Collier at Naples. “It’s always been a desire at the collier at Naples to honor our veterans, those that have done so much for our country,” Wood said. “we wanted to have a big ceremony to reveal our veteran’s wall,” Wood said.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers to expand with new townhomes and office space

Downtown Fort Myers could be getting some new editions in the form of townhomes and office space. These new projects are focused around The City Walk in downtown Fort Myers. That is along McGregor Boulevard. There’s an empty space in the future home for some of that housing and office space. There will be about five luxury townhomes that will go near the corner of McGregor and Virginia Avenue.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy