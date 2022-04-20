Former Cape Coral City Councilman Rick Williams dies at 77

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Former Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams died Friday more than eight months after resigning from his position with the city. He was 77.

Councilman Tom Hayden confirmed William’s passing Wednesday and released this statement:

“Rick was very passionate about his community. He created our very successful youth council and loved the time he had teaching the students about the city and connecting with their passions. He also was a champion of the Florida League of Cities programs and how they connected with communities to make them stronger,” Hayden said in the statement.

Williams stepped down from the Cape Coral City Council on August 13, 2021, to focus on his health and well-being, according to a release from the city of Cape Coral.

“My most cherished contribution has been serving our future leaders, by initiating and working with the Youth Council,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams was elected to the council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. His term was set to expire in 2022, the city said.

He was a retired 26-year U.S. Navy veteran before serving on the Cape Coral City Council.