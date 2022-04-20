Police: Fight including gunshots damaged Kan. homes, cars

A vehicle stolen from a north Salina business over the weekend was later recovered, as were some items stolen from a second vehicle. Sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone stole a 1992 Ford pickup from in front of Campa Welding, 1700 N. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. An employee noticed the missing pickup upon arrival at work at 8 a.m. Saturday. The pickup was valued at $1,000. The theft was reported at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
