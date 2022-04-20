ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Iowa Great Lakes Chamber Holds Annual Meeting

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Members of the Iowa Great Lakes Area chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting Monday night. The new board chairman is Andy Lux. The Large Business of the Year award went to Sunshine Foods in Milford, the Small Business of the Year award went to Boji Spudz from Arnolds Park, and the overall Chamber Member of the Year was presented to West O Beer.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
kicdam.com

Cold Temperatures Are a Good Reminder That Winter is Coming

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– This early taste of cold temperatures affecting a large part of the country going into the weekend is a good reminder that winter is on its way. Meteorologist Chad Hahn from the National Weather Service in Des Moines says it is important to be prepared for snow which all starts with knowing the difference between a winter storm watch and warning.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy