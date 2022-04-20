PHOTOS: Georgia baseball falls to Clemson

This morning proves that not all Mondays are terrible, as the rumors suggest that Georgia football offensive tackle Amarius Mims could return to the program. On3.com reported that Mims is expected to remove his name from the transfer portal this morning. This report is excellent news for the Dawgs because there can never be too many guys on that offensive line. He adds extra depth that Georgia doesn’t mind having.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO